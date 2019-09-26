KBI arrests three people connected to weekend fight in Doniphan County

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has made three arrests related to a fight that happened at a weekend party in Doniphan County.

During the fight, a man was critically injured, according to MSC News.

RELATED STORY: Man critically injured in Doniphan County fight

The Doniphan County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the KBI in investigating a confrontation that happened at 159 Monument Road in Doniphan County on Sunday.

According to investigators, a 42-year-old white male received serious injuries during an altercation at the party with other attendees. He was transported by a family member to a home on the 1600 block of Jayhawk Drive in Atchison where police and EMS were called at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

The man was transported by EMS to a hospital in Atchison where we was later transferred to a Kansas City hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Wednesday evening, KBI agents served several search and arrest warrants connected to the case.

Scott A. Vandeloo, 44, of Atchison, was arrested in Platte City. He was arrested for aggravated battery and booked into the Platte County Jail.

Later that evening, Brian A. Spillman Jr., 22, of Atchison, was arrested for aggravated battery after surrendering to police at the intersection of Mineral Point and Monument roads in rural Doniphan County. At around 8:30 p.m., Matthew C. Scherer, 30, of Atchison, was arrested for aggravated battery when he surrendered at the Doniphan County Sheriff's Office in Troy, Kansas. Both Spillman and Scherer were booked into the Leavenworth County Jail.

Multiple agencies assisted in the arrests including the Atchison Police Department, Doniphan County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

The Doniphan County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case.