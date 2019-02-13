KBI investigating death of law enforcement officer in Brown County

(BROWN COUNTY, Kan.) The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a law enforcement officer in Brown County.

The KBI said a patrol officer from the Sac and Fox Police Department was found deceased in his patrol vehicle in the area of 330th Road in northern Brown County just before 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The KBI said foul play is not suspected but the investigation is ongoing.

According to MSCNews.net, Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said dispatchers became concerned when the officer failed to respond to a radio check, and requested assistance from the Iowa Tribal Police Department. An officer with that agency discovered the body.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the KBI to help investigate the circumstances surrounding the officer's death.

The name of the officer has not been released pending family notification.

Merchant, in a news release, said, "Our sympathies go out to the family of the officer, his department and the community he served."