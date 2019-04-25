KC Chiefs' Tyreek Hill releases statement on child abuse case

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver released a statement through his lawyers Thursday, one day after authorities announced they would not file charges against the football star.

"I love and support my family above anything," Hill said in the statement. "My son's health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win."

On Wednesday, the Johnson County District Attorney's Office said it will not file charges against Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal.

The decision followed a report last month that Overland Park were called to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect at Hill's home.

"We are deeply troubled by this situation and are concerned about the health and welfare of the child in question," District Attorney Steve Howe said. "We believe a crime has occurred. However, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed the crime against this child."

Hill's attorneys said Tyreek has cooperated with law enforcement.

In a statement, the Kansas City Chiefs said the team would have no further comment at this time due to the continued investigation by the Department for Children and Families.