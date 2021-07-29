Clear
KC Chiefs fans try to stay cool during brutal heat

Fans share their best tips on staying cool amid soaring temperatures.

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 6:44 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs fans are excited to be back at training camp for the first time in two years.

"We love coming up here," Chris Gandy, Chiefs fan said.  "It's a great location and chiefs do a great job putting it on every year."

In the midst of the sea of red were red hot temperatures during these first couple of days.

First aid staff with Mosaic Life Care said it doesn’t take much to get overcome with temperatures in the nineties and heat indices around 110 degrees. 

"We found a majority of people yesterday were getting overheated just on their walk to the practice fields," Stacey Bratton, First aid Mosaic Life Care. 

While Chiefs fans were ready to see some of their favorite players in action, the heat was on their minds. 

First aid staff provided tips on how fans can stay cool in the heat at training camp. 

"Bring your fluids, drink fluids prior to coming," Bratton said.  "Dress appropriately, give yourself a break from the heat."

Bratton said she wants people to take this advice seriously, along with other first aid staff who plan to be out in full force for fans during these hot days.

"Look for us in these bright yellow shirts," She said. we will be the first responders for you if you’re needing help." 

An excessive heat warning in effect through Friday evening in St. Joseph. 

Friday will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late Friday night as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will continue to be very warm on Friday with Heat index values of 105-110 degrees. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.
