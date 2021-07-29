KC Chiefs fans try to stay cool during brutal heat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs fans are excited to be back at training camp for the first time in two years.

"We love coming up here," Chris Gandy, Chiefs fan said. "It's a great location and chiefs do a great job putting it on every year."

In the midst of the sea of red were red hot temperatures during these first couple of days.

First aid staff with Mosaic Life Care said it doesn’t take much to get overcome with temperatures in the nineties and heat indices around 110 degrees.

"We found a majority of people yesterday were getting overheated just on their walk to the practice fields," Stacey Bratton, First aid Mosaic Life Care.

While Chiefs fans were ready to see some of their favorite players in action, the heat was on their minds.

First aid staff provided tips on how fans can stay cool in the heat at training camp.

"Bring your fluids, drink fluids prior to coming," Bratton said. "Dress appropriately, give yourself a break from the heat."

Bratton said she wants people to take this advice seriously, along with other first aid staff who plan to be out in full force for fans during these hot days.

"Look for us in these bright yellow shirts," She said. we will be the first responders for you if you’re needing help."

An excessive heat warning in effect through Friday evening in St. Joseph.