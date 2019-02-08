Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KC lawyer calls on schools to learn from bus crash

A lawyer in the Kansas City area is calling on school districts in Missouri to use common sense in the wake of school bus crash earlier this week.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 8:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 8:59 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A lawyer in the Kansas City area is calling on school districts in Missouri to use common sense in the wake of school bus crash earlier this week.

Three students from Center Middle School suffered minor injuries Wednesday when a school bus they were riding on slipped on an icy street, hit a curb, and then flipped in a southeast Kansas City neighborhood.

Overland Park attorney Jason Roth said school across the state should be reviewing transportation policies to better prepare for the next bout of winter weather. Schools should learn from the Kansas City crash not repeat it, Roth said.

Mist and light snow froze as it hit roads and streets this week. The ill-defined storm prompting school districts from northwest Missouri to Kansas City to send students home from school early Wednesday.

Robert Sigrist St. Joseph Public school’s director of student services said district officials work hard to avoid situations like the one in Kansas City.

Sigrist said while the district would like to have students in class learning every day, safety has to come first.

“We seek out information from a variety of sources, including the city streets department, local weather forecasts, the National Weather Service, and emergency management,” Sigrist said. “Additionally, we get out and drive the streets ourselves to see what they are like in some problem areas.”

Roth advises a similar plan calling what happened in Kansas City troubling.

“The driver said she did not think, or know, that the road was icy,” Roth said. “There’s no excuse for that.”

Roth said school bus drivers should have real-time reports on road conditions and weather forecasts so the next time a major winter storm hits Missouri, history doesn’t repeat itself.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 6°
Savannah
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
Fairfax
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 11°
Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into Monday. We'll have partly sunny skies by midweek with highs remaining below average in the lower to middle 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events