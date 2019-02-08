KC lawyer calls on schools to learn from bus crash

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A lawyer in the Kansas City area is calling on school districts in Missouri to use common sense in the wake of school bus crash earlier this week.

Three students from Center Middle School suffered minor injuries Wednesday when a school bus they were riding on slipped on an icy street, hit a curb, and then flipped in a southeast Kansas City neighborhood.

Overland Park attorney Jason Roth said school across the state should be reviewing transportation policies to better prepare for the next bout of winter weather. Schools should learn from the Kansas City crash not repeat it, Roth said.

Mist and light snow froze as it hit roads and streets this week. The ill-defined storm prompting school districts from northwest Missouri to Kansas City to send students home from school early Wednesday.

Robert Sigrist St. Joseph Public school’s director of student services said district officials work hard to avoid situations like the one in Kansas City.

Sigrist said while the district would like to have students in class learning every day, safety has to come first.

“We seek out information from a variety of sources, including the city streets department, local weather forecasts, the National Weather Service, and emergency management,” Sigrist said. “Additionally, we get out and drive the streets ourselves to see what they are like in some problem areas.”

Roth advises a similar plan calling what happened in Kansas City troubling.

“The driver said she did not think, or know, that the road was icy,” Roth said. “There’s no excuse for that.”

Roth said school bus drivers should have real-time reports on road conditions and weather forecasts so the next time a major winter storm hits Missouri, history doesn’t repeat itself.