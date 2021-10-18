KC man charged with human trafficking in Platte County

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A Kansas City man has been charged by Platte County prosecutors for trafficking multiple women.

According to the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Sean D. Green, 29, of Lee’s Summit was charged after a multi-agency human trafficking sting.

Green faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of trafficking the women for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

“This case began with the rescue of two women during Operation United Front. Fourteen adults were contacted during the operation, and two of those adults were identified as victims of human trafficking. We now allege that the defendant advertised and directed these women to engage in sex acts for his own financial gain.” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said.

According to court documents, the female victims allegedly disclosed that they were routinely sent on “dates” by an individual by the name of “Huss,” an alias used by the defendant. One woman explained that she would receive text messages from the defendant directing her to a location, with no knowledge of the details of the commercial sex deal negotiated by the defendant. She further stated that the defendant would threaten to kill her if she did not return with the money she received for engaging in the sex acts, and that the defendant had been physically violent with her on prior occasions.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation also indicated that the defendant allegedly paid a known sex trafficking website for commercial sex advertisements for five women, including the two victims recovered during the operation in Platte County.

Green is being held in the Platte County Detention Facility on $50,000 cash only bond.