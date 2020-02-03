Clear

KC to hold Chiefs victory parade on Wednesday

The exact route will be announced on Tuesday morning, according to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs fans will get a chance to celebrate the team's first Super Bowl win in 50 years with a massive parade planned for Wednesday.

Kansas City will host a victory parade in downtown Kansas City at 11:30 a.m.

The celebration includes a victory rally at Union Station shortly after the parade ends at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The victory rally stage will be in front of Union Station, with the National WWI Museum and Memorial hosting viewing opportunities on its north lawn.

"For the first time in 50 years, our Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy, and we're all excited to celebrate with our players and fans," said Mayor Lucas on Sunday night. "We will cheer on the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs this Wednesday morning during our victory parade through downtown Kansas City."

