KCI Airport remains closed due to unsafe conditions from area storm debris

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The KCI Airfield and airport are still closed to aircraft due to unsafe conditions from area storm debris.
According to the Kansas City International Airport Twitter account, crews are working to clear one 2-mile, 150-feet wide runway, taxiways, and aprons.
The airport is still closed because small pieces of debris can damage airplanes.
The airport estimates a reopening of after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
