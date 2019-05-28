Clear
KCI Airport remains closed due to unsafe conditions from area storm debris

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:23 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 10:25 PM

According to the Kansas City International Airport Twitter account, crews are working to clear one 2-mile, 150-feet wide runway, taxiways, and aprons. 

The airport is still closed because small pieces of debris can damage airplanes. 

The airport estimates a reopening of after 11 p.m. Tuesday night. 

