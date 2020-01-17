KCI Airfield Temporarily Closed Due to Slick Conditions, Delta Plane Slides off Taxiway

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) Kansas City International Airport closed their airfield Friday morning due to slick conditions after a plane slid off the taxiway.
FOX4 reports that around 6:25 a.m. a Delta Air Lines A319 was taxiing from ther terminal when the nose wheel dropped off of the pavement.
An airport spokesperson, Joe McBride, said that no one was injured during the incident.
McBride added that crews are applying deicer to the airfield.
