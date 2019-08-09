(CAMERON, Mo.) Kansas City Police Department is investigating a potential threat to an area Walmart.
KCPD received the threat Thursday and is investigating it with Homeland Security. According to their Facebook post, the threat was made on Reddit and other websites.
The Cameron Police Department posted on Facebook Friday evening commenting on receiving several calls and messages in reference to the threat.
The threatening post is being shared through several Facebook swap and shop pages for Cameron, Chillicothe, Hamilton, and Gallitan.
Related Content
- KCPD investigating threat to area Walmart
- DeKalb County authorities, KCPD team up to apprehend alleged thieves
- Police Investigation Dismisses Threat Against Central H.S.
- Heavily armed man arrested at Missouri Walmart charged with making terrorist threat
- Walmart surges heading into holidays
- Isolated Storm Threat Continues
- Area Sees First Snowfall
- North Belt Walmart Closed for Hours Due to Power Outage
- St. Joseph Police Asking Public for Information on Walmart Robbery
- Shots Fired at North Belt Walmart Parking Lot
Scroll for more content...