KCPD investigating threat to area Walmart

(CAMERON, Mo.) Kansas City Police Department is investigating a potential threat to an area Walmart.

KCPD received the threat Thursday and is investigating it with Homeland Security. According to their Facebook post, the threat was made on Reddit and other websites.

The Cameron Police Department posted on Facebook Friday evening commenting on receiving several calls and messages in reference to the threat.

The threatening post is being shared through several Facebook swap and shop pages for Cameron, Chillicothe, Hamilton, and Gallitan.