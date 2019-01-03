KCP&L customers could see electric bills go up

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Power & Light customers in northwest Missouri could see their bills go up.

The power company has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment charge for electric customers.

The average residential customer using 1,000kWh a month would see their monthly FAC charge increase from approximately $2.40 a month to $5.41 a month on their electric bill.

The FAC covers fuel costs for the utility.

The power company said the increase would help cover higher fuel costs between June 2018 and November 2018.

The proposed change would take effect in March.

Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than January 21, 2019, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0360, or by using the Commission's Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@ded.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov).

KCP&L serves more than 323,000 customers in northwest Missouri.