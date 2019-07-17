Clear
Electric bills for KCP&L customers to go up starting Aug. 1

The average residential customers will see their bill go up $3.54 a month.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) KCP&L customers in northwest Missouri will see a small increase in their bills starting in August.

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved an increase to the Demand-Side Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills.

The DSIM covers the cost of energy-efficiency programs.

The average residential customers using 1,000 kWh of electricity a month will see their bill go up $3.54 a month.

The change takes effect August 1.

KCP&L-GMO serves approximately 323,500 customers in Missouri.

