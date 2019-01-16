KCP&L customers to see bills decrease starting Feb. 1

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) KCP&L customers in Buchanan County will see a small dip in their bills starting in February.
The Missouri Public Service Commission approved a decrease to the Demand-Side Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills.
The DSIM covers the cost of energy-efficiency programs.
The average residential customers using 1,000 kWh of electricity a month will see their bill go down $4.24 a month.
The change takes effect February 1.
KCP&L-GMO serves approximately 323,500 customers in Missouri.
