KCP&L donates fans to local agencies in St. Joseph

KCP&L employees were hard at work Tuesday donating fans to local agencies.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 7:26 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) KCP&L employees were hard at work Tuesday donating fans to local agencies.

Dan Hegeman, district community affairs manager - North District with KCP&L, said they distributed 65 fans between three agencies: AFL-CIO, InterServ and the Grace House.

"The idea is to try and provide some relief to the customers," Hegeman said. "As it gets warm, we understand that it's hot and this is one way we can give back to the community to help, in particular, our lower-income customers."

In total, the company donated 115 fans to agencies across Northwest Missouri. While Hegeman said the company does this every year, they continue to support the organizations and help those in need to stay cool.

"The volunteers from KCP&L really enjoy the opportunity to help donate these fans and bring them to the communities, and help our customers that need the help the most," Hegeman said.

The fans are free and available at the three drop-off locations. 

Our next better chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move in Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again.
