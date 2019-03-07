Clear
KCP&L donates LED light blubs to food bank

KCP&L donated Energy Star certified L.E.D. light bulbs to the community at Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 11:46 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Second Harvest Community Food Bank got a very special visitor at its food pantry Thursday morning.

KCP&L was there to donate Energy Star certified L.E.D. light bulbs to the community, free of charge.

The group wanted to help make things a bit easier for individuals and families who are trying to pay for basic needs, including food and utilities. Distributing these bulbs will help these individuals stretch their electric bills.

This is the fourth time the food bank has teamed up with KCP&L for this event.

Second Harvest is always welcoming community groups to come and do reach out events. You can always call (816) 364-3663.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our northern counties in northwest Missouri this morning. A disturbance is moving just to the north of St. Joseph this Thursday morning giving our northern counties a chance for snow. An inch, up to two inches of snow is expected. We could even see a bit of a wintry mix Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will go up to above freezing in the upper 30s.
