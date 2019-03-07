KCP&L donates LED light blubs to food bank

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Second Harvest Community Food Bank got a very special visitor at its food pantry Thursday morning.

KCP&L was there to donate Energy Star certified L.E.D. light bulbs to the community, free of charge.

The group wanted to help make things a bit easier for individuals and families who are trying to pay for basic needs, including food and utilities. Distributing these bulbs will help these individuals stretch their electric bills.

This is the fourth time the food bank has teamed up with KCP&L for this event.

Second Harvest is always welcoming community groups to come and do reach out events. You can always call (816) 364-3663.