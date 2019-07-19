KCP&L offers ways to save on electric this summer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) KCP&L is helping customers save on electric this summer by sharing a few keys ways to cut down on usage throughout the season.

"One thing we like to tell our customers, we like to get them into a habit of being able to save on their energy bill," Jeremy McNeive, KCP&L spokesman, said.

One way they do that is by educating the community on the 'three degree rule.' When you leave the house to run errands, go to work or go on a trip/vacation, you can save on electric costs by turning the thermostat up at least three degrees.

"I know at home we keep our air conditioning at around 72 degrees," McNeive said. "We encourage you to turn up that thermostat to 75 degrees. When you get home, that 75 is going to feel a lot better than that 98 plus degrees outside. Overtime if you get into that habit, that's going to save a lot on your energy bill, especially in the summer months."

McNeive says other ways you can save include unplugging anything that's not being used like coffee pots, lamps or fans, keeping all shutters or blinds closed to keep the sun from coming into your home and making sure all vents are uncovered.

The company also encourages anyone who is behind on their bills to contact them to set up a possible payment plan to help keep yourself on track this season.

"Obviously, this is the time of year where we are all using more electricity and naturally those bills are going to be a little bit higher in the July/August months," McNeive said. "We don't want to have our customers behind, we have people to help and we encourage them to reach out to us to get that help."

You can contact KCP&L at 1-(816) 471-5275, or online by clicking here.