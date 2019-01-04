KCP&L plans for meter upgrades

(St. Joseph,MO) KCP&L customers will be getting an upgrade for their electric meters. Friday representatives from KCP&L met with local law enforcement to discuss the electric company’s plan to being installing Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) throughout Buchanan County.
KCP&L Spokesperson Jeremy McNeive said the meeting was preliminary to give St. Joseph Police and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department advanced warning that they would be on people’s property switching out electric meters.
“The rollout has begun. We sent out customer communications via the mail. We sent out postcards.We sent out emails to residents to tell them that it was happening,”McNeive said. “The roll out is going to be happening over the next three months.”
McNeive said all customers will receive a free upgrade to a smart meter system that will give more detailed reports on energy use and allow the company to respond to power outages more efficiently.
KCP&L plans to install over 180,000 smart meters throughout their service area by 2023. For more information on when you can expect you meter to be replaced contact KP&L customer service at 816-471-5275.
