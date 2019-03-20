KCP&L prepared to shut off power in parts of northwest Missouri due to flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo)—Kansas City Power and Light said Wednesday that electricity has been shut off for some customers in Northwest Missouri and it may need to pull more plugs soon.

KCP&L Community Manager Royal “R.T.” Turner, and former Buchanan County commissioner, stopped in St. Joseph Wednesday morning to talk about where the power was cut off and what comes next.

Parts of Holt County including, Craig and Watson, are without power. The electric company de-energized both cities when water began to pour in, Turner said.

The Army Corps of Engineers said the organization predicts the Missouri River to crest at 29.2 ft on Friday. KCP&L inspectors monitored floodwaters last week and Turner said they will continue to watch in the coming days.

“The northern part of St. Joe and the low lying areas there and south of St. Joe in Lewis and Clark, Sugar Lake and Winthrop, we are watching the levees close there,” he said. “If the water tops it, we’ll be cutting power to those communities.”

Some customers, living in the St. Jo Frontier Casino area, have called KCP&L and asked the company to turn off their power in preparation for Friday, Turner said.

But the danger is not over after the water stops climbing. The power company will have to evaluate each area before turning a city’s power back on.

“We will have to assess our own equipment to make sure everything is safe to turn back on,” Turner said. “I know once water starts to recede people are going to be anxious to get back in and see if they have damage but we just ask them to be patient. We will get them back in as quickly and as safely as we can.”

For the latest information on electricity in your area, KCP&L representatives are updating its social media pages 24/7.