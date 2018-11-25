Clear
KDOT closes eastbound-westbound state, federal highways in Atchison County

The state of Kansas Department of Transportation has closed all eastbound-westbound state and federal highways in Atchison County until further notice.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 1:42 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan.) The state of Kansas Department of Transportation has closed all eastbound-westbound state and federal highways in Atchison County until further notice.

Atchison County Emergency Management is urging everyone to stay home and avoid travel.

We will update this article as information is made available.

Kansas Department of Transportation has closed all eastbound-westbound state and federal highways in Atchison County until further notice.

Our major winter storm is now just hours away. Falling & blowing snow with strong 40-45 mph wind gusts and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel.
