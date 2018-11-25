KDOT closes eastbound-westbound state, federal highways in Atchison County

(ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan.) The state of Kansas Department of Transportation has closed all eastbound-westbound state and federal highways in Atchison County until further notice.
Atchison County Emergency Management is urging everyone to stay home and avoid travel.
We will update this article as information is made available.
