(ELWOOD, Kan.) The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has closed the ramps from Highway 36 into Elwood.
The closure will prevent people from returning to the town.
As of Thursday evening, Highway 36 is still open from St. Joseph into Kansas.
Mandatory evacuations are in place for the City of Elwood.
Related Content
- KDOT to close ramps from Highway 36 overnight to Elwood
- KDOT closes eastbound-westbound state, federal highways in Atchison County
- Elwood senior center to close
- Pedestrian killed on 36 Highway
- Elwood keeps close watch on rising river
- Police investigating car accident on 36 Highway
- 1 injured in 36 Highway rollover accident
- SJPD identifies man killed along Highway 36
- US 36 Closed Due to Hog Spill
- Improvements Coming to Elwood Intersection
Scroll for more content...