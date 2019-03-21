Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Elwood issues mandatory evacuation as Missouri River hits 30 feet Full Story
KDOT to close ramps from Highway 36 overnight to Elwood

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has closed the ramps from Highway 36 into Elwood.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 8:26 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 9:27 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The closure will prevent people from returning to the town.

As of Thursday evening, Highway 36 is still open from St. Joseph into Kansas.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the City of Elwood.

The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
