KQ2 Ag & Rural Lifestyle show to be held this weekend

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) If you're looking for something to KQ2 is proud to sponsor the 30th annual Ag and Rural Lifestyle show at the Civic Center Arena this weekend.

Organizers tell us this year's show will have a newly expanded section, along with all the traditional features of the show like food and family events.

"Its amazing, thirty years has gone pretty fast," Cindy Cornelius, show director said. "We probably have 20 to 25 new vendors, we get a little bit of turnover every year."

There will be a petting zoo for kids to enjoy, in addition to all of the family events at the show.

You can catch the show at the Civic Arena on Friday, January 25th from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m., and on Saturday, January 26th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $3-dollars for adults, a dollar for kids between ages 6 and 12, and the event is free for five-year-olds and younger.