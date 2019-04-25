Clear
KQ2 Drone: Bird's eye view of morning fog over St. Joseph

A dense fog advisory was in effect for the viewing area Thursday morning.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 4:09 PM

Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
A cold front bringing cloudy skies and strong winds, as well as a few scattered showers will move east during the evening hours. By tonight, skies will begin to become clear and the winds will die down. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.
