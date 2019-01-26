KQ2 farm show held at Civic Arena

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many local farmers came out for the final day of The 30th Annual Midland Empire Rural, Ag and Lifestyle Show.

This year's show had expanded sections allowing for more vendors.

Though this is a smaller show compared to others around the region, those vendors say that's what makes the atmosphere of this show so unique.

"I like the hometown feel of [the farm show] and I like the fact that you can really get to know somebody here." Trisha Veassr, vendor Mill Iron V said. "It's the quality of the people and, there's a ton of great vendors with amazing products."

