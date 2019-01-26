(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many local farmers came out for the final day of The 30th Annual Midland Empire Rural, Ag and Lifestyle Show.
This year's show had expanded sections allowing for more vendors.
Though this is a smaller show compared to others around the region, those vendors say that's what makes the atmosphere of this show so unique.
"I like the hometown feel of [the farm show] and I like the fact that you can really get to know somebody here." Trisha Veassr, vendor Mill Iron V said. "It's the quality of the people and, there's a ton of great vendors with amazing products."
KQ2 is a proud sponsor of the annual farm show.
Related Content
- KQ2 farm show held at Civic Arena
- Gun Show Packs a Crowd at Civic Arena
- Antique Show Transforms Civic Arena into Collector's Treasure Chest
- Civic Center Arena hosts Holiday Mart
- KQ2 Ag & Rural Lifestyle show to be held this weekend
- Ag Show Highlights New Technology in Farming
- Mosaic Decides to Release Naming Rights Sponsorship to Kemper Arena
- Free ice skating lessons at Bode Ice Arena
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves away
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
Scroll for more content...