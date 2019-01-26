Clear
KQ2 farm show held at Civic Arena

The 30th annual Midland Empire Rural, Ag and Lifestyle show held its final day the Civic Center Arena Saturday.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 8:51 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many local farmers came out for the final day of The 30th Annual Midland Empire Rural, Ag and Lifestyle Show.
This year's show had expanded sections allowing for more vendors.
Though this is a smaller show compared to others around the region, those vendors say that's what makes the atmosphere of this show so unique.

"I like the hometown feel of [the farm show] and I like the fact that you can really get to know somebody here." Trisha Veassr, vendor Mill Iron V said. "It's the quality of the people and, there's a ton of great vendors with amazing products."

KQ2 is a proud sponsor of the annual farm show. 

After a day in the upper 30s, more "mild" air is expected for Sunday. Tonight, there could be a passing light rain or snow shower but not expecting anything too significant. By morning, partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper single digits and teens.
