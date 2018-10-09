Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rain & storms likely for Tuesday

More rain is expected on Tuesday. With saturated soils already, flooding may become a large concern if more rain falls over the area. We also have the potential for seeing some strong to severe storms this afternoon into the evening hours. Something we will need to keep a very close eye on. Highs on Tuesday will be near average in the lower 70s.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 7:33 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area through 7 a.m. Wednesday. We've gotten 4-6 inches of rain over the last 72 hours in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. The heavy rainfall event is not over for us just yet as we could get an additional 2-4 inches of rain into early Wednesday. Flooding will be possible along creeks, streams, and rivers, low water crossings, and other low lying areas. Urban flash flooding is also possible. Flood Warnings remain in effect for areas near the Missouri River through Thursday. 

Very cool but dry conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s. Another disturbance will bring more scattered rain chances Friday into Saturday.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm for the KQTV viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the afternoon hours and some of them could become severe. Stay with KQTV for further weather updates.
