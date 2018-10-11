KQ2 Forecast: A drier and cooler day ahead for your Thursday

We also still have reports of flooded roads so drive with caution and find an alternate route to work and school if you do encounter standing water. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet.

Very cool but the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s. Another disturbance will bring more rain chances Friday into early Saturday. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 40s to lower 50s.

We are tracking also the possibility for our first frost of the season this weekend as overnight lows fall to near freezing. We also do have a chance of rain in the forecast again Sunday through early Monday. If the rain sticks around during the overnight hours, we could also have a bit of a rain/snow mix early Monday morning. Mostly sunny skies & below average are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

