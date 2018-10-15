KQ2 Forecast: A chilly start to the workweek

**Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Monday at 10 a.m. Then again 1 a.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.

Skies will continue to clear this morning into the afternoon. A chilly Monday is on the way with sunny skies. Highs will be below average thanks to the northwest winds in the upper 40s.

Frost and freeze concerns continue Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s once again. Much of the week will be very nice though and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

