**Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Monday at 10 a.m. Then again 1 a.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.
Skies will continue to clear this morning into the afternoon. A chilly Monday is on the way with sunny skies. Highs will be below average thanks to the northwest winds in the upper 40s.
Frost and freeze concerns continue Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s once again. Much of the week will be very nice though and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A chilly start to the workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy pattern for the short workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy & cooler end to the workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy & cool end to the workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice start to Fall
- A Cold Start to the New Workweek
- A Sunny & Mild Start to New Workweek
- A Rainy & Breezy Start to New Workweek
- A Nice Start to the New Workweek
- Storm Chances to Start New Workweek