KQ2 Forecast: One more chilly morning but staying below average

Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Tuesday at 9 a.m. as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 7:44 AM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 7:49 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

For your Tuesday, expect lots of sunshine. High pressure will allow out winds to switch up to the southwest allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will be in the middle 60s by the weekend. A weak cold front will pass through on Friday, giving us a slight chance for rain. Much of the weekend will be sunny and quiet for any outdoor plans you may have. 

