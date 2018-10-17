Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Quiet and nice fall days ahead

High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Wednesday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 7:44 AM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 7:44 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Cooler air has settled in over northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday and looks to stay around the area for the rest of the week. 

High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Wednesday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures will be near average in the middle 60s by Friday. A weak cold front will pass through on Friday, giving us a slight chance for rain. Much of the weekend will be sunny and quiet for any outdoor plans you may have. Temperatures will cool back down to below average in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Early next week looks to remain quiet. 

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Wednesday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events