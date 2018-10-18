KQ2 Forecast: Another nice fall day for Thursday

We've been warming up during the day and cooling down at night the last few days thanks to the dry air we've had in place. High pressure on top of us this Thursday morning will push out to our east. It will allow out winds to switch up to the south on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 60s. It will be very nice and sunny once again.

A weak cold front will pass through early Friday, giving us a slight chance for rain. Temperatures will be near average in the middle 60s. Much of the weekend will be sunny and quiet for any outdoor plans you may have. Temperatures will cool back down to below average in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Early next week looks to remain sunny & quiet with temperatures in the lower 60s. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday with another cold front passing through. Another cool down to follow with highs in the upper 50s.

