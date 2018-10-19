Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Cooler temperatures but sunny skies for the weekend

A weak cold front will pass through for our Friday, giving us a slight chance for rain this morning ahead of it. We'll have cloudy skies through the morning into the afternoon so it will be dry in time for Friday night high school football. Temperatures will be near average in the middle 60s thanks to the breezy southwest winds, but the cloud cover will be the main factor.

Much of the weekend will be sunny and quiet for any outdoor plans you may have. Temperatures will cool back down to below average in the middle 50s to near 60. We'll have breezy northwest winds for your Saturday. 

Early next week looks to remain sunny & quiet with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday into Thursday with another cold front passing through. Another cool down to follow with highs in the upper 50s. 

