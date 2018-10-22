KQ2 Forecast: Sunny & mild weather to kickoff new workweek

After waking up to chilly temperatures over the weekend, we are waking up to clear skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 40s. Monday will be a nice day to start off the new workweek with lots of sunshine. Southwest winds will allow highs to be a few degrees above average in the middle to upper 60s. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds.
Tuesday will be another dry day with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s as our winds switch up from the northeast. Highs will then cool down to be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
By Thursday into Friday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing at least a chance of rain. It's looking to be a quiet weekend overall with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
