KQ2 Forecast: Another nice October day for Tuesday

A weak cold front has passed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, ushering in some cooler air. Tuesday will be another dry day with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s as our winds switch up from the northeast. Highs will then cool down to be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 8:00 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

By Thursday into Friday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing at least a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. 

It's looking to be a quiet weekend overall with mostly sunny skies and it will last through Monday. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. 

Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
