KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances & cooler temperatures for Thursday

For your Thursday, a disturbance will move into the area bringing in scattered rain chances. Highs will be much cooler thanks to the cloud cover and rain in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Friday and into Saturday is looking to be quiet overall with partly sunny skies. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s on Friday. Saturday will be a bit warmer in the middle 60s. We do have another chance of rain late Saturday night, but Sunday into early next week looks dry and sunny.
We will be watching the forecast closely heading into Halloween as there is the chance for scattered rain chances and temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Stay tuned to see if it's a trick or treat!
