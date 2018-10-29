KQ2 Forecast: One more sunny & warm day for Monday

We are waking up to mostly clear skies on this Monday morning. Will definitely need the jacket this morning as temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

To start the workweek, another nice day is expected. Monday we will see sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front is expected to move in late Monday night and into Tuesday which will bring the chance for showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Tuesday.

The good news is that the rain on Tuesday will move out before Halloween on Wednesday so it looks like the holiday will be a treat with no tricks. Creepy & bone chilling with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. The rest of the week and into next weekend will be cooler with a few rain chances on Friday. Highs will be in the 50s everyday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android