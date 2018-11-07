KQ2 Forecast: A sunny but cool day for your Wednesday

The clouds have moved back into the area this morning along with some chilly temperatures in the 30s. We cool down thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.

Beyond Wednesday, things turn quite cold and possibly wintry. Another disturbance is forecast to develop Thursday and track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing likely chances for light snow showers. Right now it looks like snowfall amounts will be light around half an inch to an inch on grassy surfaces. Ground temperatures are still warm enough to keep snow from sticking to the roads, something we'll continue to keep you updated on. Highs will only be in the upper 30s.

Will note that Friday into the weekend, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. Highs will be way below average in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s are possible. Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!! It will be quiet & sunny for the weekend and continue through early next week.

