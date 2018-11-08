KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances move in for Thursday

For Thursday, things turn quite cold and wintry for us. Another disturbance is forecast to track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing likely chances for light snow showers. Highs will be bitterly cold with temperatures in the morning in the 20s then only going up into in the upper 30s.

Right now it looks like snowfall amounts will be light around an inch on grassy surfaces. Ground temperatures are still warm enough to keep snow from sticking to the roads, but you'll still want to take it easy in case you run into some slick spots. We'll continue to keep you updated on.

Will note that Friday into the weekend, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. Highs will be way below average in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s are possible. Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!! It will be quiet & sunny for the weekend and continue through early next week.

