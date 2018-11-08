KQ2 Forecast: Snow is likely for Thursday evening commute

** A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect from 5-10 pm for the Kansas City Metro, Atchison County in northeast Kansas & Platte County in northwest Missouri. **

For Thursday, things turn quite cold and wintry for us. Another disturbance is forecast to track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing likely chances for light snow showers. Highs will be bitterly cold with temperatures only going up into in the upper 30s. Right now it looks like snowfall amounts will be light around an inch to two inches, mainly on grassy surfaces. Ground temperatures are still warm enough to keep snow from sticking to the roads, but you'll still want to take it easy in case you run into some slick spots. We'll continue to keep you updated throughout the afternoon into the evening hours.

Will note that Friday into the weekend, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. Highs will be way below average in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s are possible. Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!! It will be quiet & sunny for the weekend and continue through early next week.