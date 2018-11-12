KQ2 Forecast: Cold start to the new workweek

**Winter Weather Advisory for Platte County and the Kansas City Metro until 6 p.m. Monday. Up to 1-2 inches of snow is possible in areas along and south of I-70, with slippery roads possible towards Kansas City.

A few light snow showers are possible this Monday morning, mainly south of St. Joseph towards Kansas City. Not expecting any significant accumulations from this. We do dry out but stay very cold. Mostly cloudy skies for your Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

For Tuesday, more sunshine but very cold temperatures still. Highs in the lower 30s. By the the middle to late part og the workweek, we finally do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday & Friday. Cooling back down to the upper 30s by the weekend.