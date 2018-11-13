KQ2 Forecast: Sunny returns but still cold for your Tuesday

It's a bitter cold start for your Tuesday, as we are waking up to temperatures in the teens this morning. Bundle up good with layers and give your car a few minutes to warm up this morning. More sunshine returns to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this afternoon, but very cold temperatures remain. Highs in the lower 30s.

By the the middle to late part of the work week, we finally do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast as high pressure moves east allowing winds to switch up to the south. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the lower 40s by Wednesday. We'll be in the lower to middle 50s by Thursday & Friday.

Cooling back down to the upper 30s by the weekend as our next cold front pushes through. We could see a bit of snow on Saturday night. Mostly sunny for Sunday into Monday. with temperatures back up into the 40s.