KQ2 Forecast: A fall warm up is on the way

For the middle to late part of the workweek, we finally do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast as high pressure moves east allowing winds to switch up to the south. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the lower 40s by Wednesday. We'll be back up to near average in the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday & Friday.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 7:13 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Cooling back down to the upper 30s by the weekend as our next cold front pushes through. We could see a bit of snow on Saturday night. Mostly sunny skies for Sunday.

Early next week, we'll remain quiet into Monday, with temperatures back up to near average into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 11°
