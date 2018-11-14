For the middle to late part of the workweek, we finally do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast as high pressure moves east allowing winds to switch up to the south. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the lower 40s by Wednesday. We'll be back up to near average in the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday & Friday.
Cooling back down to the upper 30s by the weekend as our next cold front pushes through. We could see a bit of snow on Saturday night. Mostly sunny skies for Sunday.
Early next week, we'll remain quiet into Monday, with temperatures back up to near average into the upper 40s to lower 50s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A fall warm up is on the way
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying quiet and warming up
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm & humid for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures are warming back up
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm up begins Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A fall like forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Fall weather for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice start to Fall