KQ2 Forecast: The 50s are returning to end the workweek

Skies will remain clear this Thursday morning as we are waking up this morning to the lower 20s. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather Thursday into Friday with temperatures warming back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Winter will make its return for the upcoming weekend as we'll be cooling back down to the upper 30s as our next cold front pushes through on Saturday. We could see scattered chances of a rain/snow mix before it switches to some light snow Saturday night. Expect partly sunny skies for Sunday afternoon after our system moves out.

We'll remain quiet & sunny on Monday and heading into the middle part of the workweek, with temperatures back up to near average into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Great weather news for traveling into the the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.