Skies will remain clear this Thursday morning as we are waking up this morning to the lower 20s. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather Thursday into Friday with temperatures warming back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Winter will make its return for the upcoming weekend as we'll be cooling back down to the upper 30s as our next cold front pushes through on Saturday. We could see scattered chances of a rain/snow mix before it switches to some light snow Saturday night. Expect partly sunny skies for Sunday afternoon after our system moves out.
We'll remain quiet & sunny on Monday and heading into the middle part of the workweek, with temperatures back up to near average into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Great weather news for traveling into the the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: The 50s are returning to end the workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy & cooler end to the workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy & cool end to the workweek
- Spring Returns This Workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A rainy pattern for the short workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: A chilly start to the workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny & mild weather to kickoff new workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold start to the new workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain to end the week