Clear

KQ2 Forecast: The 50s are returning to end the workweek

Skies will remain clear this Thursday morning as we are waking up this morning to the lower 20s. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather Thursday into Friday with temperatures warming back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 7:39 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

Skies will remain clear this Thursday morning as we are waking up this morning to the lower 20s. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather Thursday into Friday with temperatures warming back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Winter will make its return for the upcoming weekend as we'll be cooling back down to the upper 30s as our next cold front pushes through on Saturday. We could see scattered chances of a rain/snow mix before it switches to some light snow Saturday night. Expect partly sunny skies for Sunday afternoon after our system moves out.

We'll remain quiet & sunny on Monday and heading into the middle part of the workweek, with temperatures back up to near average into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Great weather news for traveling into the the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. 

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Skies will remain clear this Thursday morning as we are waking up this morning to the lower 20s. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather Thursday into Friday with temperatures warming back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events