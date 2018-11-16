KQ2 Forecast: A nice fall day before winter returns for the weekend

A nice fall day is shaping up for us as we end the workweek. Mostly sunny skies for your Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will warm back up to near average into the lower 50s.

Winter will make its return for the upcoming weekend as we'll be cooling back down to the upper 30s as our next cold front pushes through on Saturday. We could see scattered chances of some light snow flurries Saturday afternoon through the overnight hours. Expect partly sunny skies for Sunday afternoon after our system moves out.

We'll remain quiet & sunny on Monday and heading into the middle part of the workweek, with temperatures back up to near average into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Great weather news for traveling into the the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.