KQ2 Forecast: A nice & warmer holiday week ahead

A cold weekend will be followed by a cold start to our Monday. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures are into the low to mid 20s this morning. Definitely will need the winter coat to start the day.

Heading into the busy Thanksgiving week, nice weather is expected to continue with some warmer air returning as well. Monday and Tuesday will be the coolest days of the week with highs in the lower 40s but by Wednesday and Thursday, highs will return to the 50s. Thanksgiving itself looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Rain does return to the forecast for Black Friday as another disturbance is expected to move through. Highs will remain in the 50s. By Saturday, we dry out with another nice sunny day with highs in the lower 50s. There is another chance of rain in the forecast for your Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend. Temperatures a bit cooler in the lower 40s. We'll keep you updated!