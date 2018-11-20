KQ2 Forecast: One more day in the 40s before the 50s return

Nice weather is expected to continue with some warmer air returning as well. Tuesday will be below average with highs in the lower 40s but by Wednesday and Thursday, highs will return to the 50s.

Thanksgiving itself looks very nice with mostly sunny skies. It will also be mild & above normal with highs in the upper 50s. Rain does return to the forecast for Black Friday as another disturbance is expected to move through. Highs will remain in the 50s. By Saturday, we dry out with another nice sunny day with highs in the lower 50s.

There is another chance of rain in the forecast for your Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend as a strong storm system is set to push through. Temperatures will go down into the upper 30s for highs. There's a good chance that rain will change over to all snow by Sunday night. There's still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast as it's still a few days out. We'll keep you updated...stay tuned!