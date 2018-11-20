Nice weather is expected to continue with some warmer air returning as well. Tuesday will be below average with highs in the lower 40s but by Wednesday and Thursday, highs will return to the 50s.
Thanksgiving itself looks very nice with mostly sunny skies. It will also be mild & above normal with highs in the upper 50s. Rain does return to the forecast for Black Friday as another disturbance is expected to move through. Highs will remain in the 50s. By Saturday, we dry out with another nice sunny day with highs in the lower 50s.
There is another chance of rain in the forecast for your Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend as a strong storm system is set to push through. Temperatures will go down into the upper 30s for highs. There's a good chance that rain will change over to all snow by Sunday night. There's still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast as it's still a few days out. We'll keep you updated...stay tuned!
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: One more day in the 40s before the 50s return
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns to the area
- KQ2 Forecast: The 50s are returning to end the workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny returns but still cold for your Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice fall day before winter returns for the weekend