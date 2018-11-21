Another beautiful day is ahead on this Thanksgiving Eve with lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for your Wednesday. Warmer air will finally also move in to the area with the south winds picking up, allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 50s for highs.
Thanksgiving itself looks very nice with sunny skies. It will also be mild & above normal with highs in the upper 50s. Rain does return to the forecast for Black Friday as another disturbance is expected to move through. Highs will remain near average in the lowers 50s. By Saturday, we dry out with another nice sunny day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
There is another chance of rain in the forecast for your Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend as a strong storm system is set to push through. Temperatures will go down into the upper 30s for highs. There's a good chance that rain will change over to all snow by Sunday afternoon. There's still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast as it's still a few days out. We'll keep you updated...stay tuned!
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine & the 50s returning for Thanksgiving Eve
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures
- KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on the way
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine comes back on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Tuesday
- Sunshine returns on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine for part of the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Plenty of sunshine with some wind on Saturday
- The Sunshine Returns for Tuesday