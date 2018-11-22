KQ2 Forecast: A beautiful & warm Thanksgiving 2018

Happy Thanksgiving northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas! Thanksgiving is looking very nice with sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy with the winds picking up from the south at 5-10 mph, gusts up to 20. It will also be a mild & above normal with highs in the lower 60s.
Rain does return to the forecast for Black Friday as a disturbance is expected to move through. Highs will remain near average in the lowers 50s. By Saturday, we dry out with another nice sunny day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
There is a chance in the forecast for a strong storm system to come through for Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend. Temperatures will go down into the upper 30s for highs. There's a good chance that rain will change over to all snow by Sunday afternoon. There's still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast and snowfall totals as it's still a few days out. This will impact travel plans so plan in advance. We'll keep you updated! Stay tuned to KQ2!
