KQ2 Forecast: A rainy Black Friday then winter storm for Sunday

**A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area from late Saturday night through 6pm on Sunday.

Thanksgiving 2018 was a very nice one with lots of sunshine & above normal high temperatures in the lower 60s. Hoping you enjoyed it because an active weather pattern is setting up as we go into the second half of the holiday weekend. Rain is returning to the forecast for Black Friday as a disturbance is expected to move through. Highs will remain near average in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Not expecting a complete washout, but still keep the umbrella handy if you're heading out to take advantage of those Black Friday deals.

By Saturday, we'll dry out with another nice mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Chances are becoming more likely in the forecast for a strong storm system to come through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend. Temperatures will go down into the middle 30s for highs. There's a good chance that rain will change over to all snow by late Sunday morning/early Sunday afternoon.

Winds are expected to pick up as the snow falls which could cause blowing snow & low visibility/white out condition on the roads. This will impact travel plans so plan in advance or make other arrangements. There's still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast and snowfall totals as it's still a few days out. Behind the system, colder air moves back in with highs in the lower to middle 30s with lots of sunshine. We'll keep you updated! Stay tuned to KQ2!

