KQ2 Forecast: Blizzard Warning in effect for entire KQ2 Viewing Area

**Atchison (KS), Andrew, Doniphan, & Buchanan counties: Blizzard Warning from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

**Atchison (MO), Holt, & Nodaway counties: Blizzard Warning from 4 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

**Gentry, Worth, Clinton, & DeKalb counties: Blizzard Warning from 6 a.m. Sunday until 9 p.m. Sunday.

**Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, & Livingston counties: Blizzard Warning from 6 a.m. Sunday until 9 p.m. Sunday.

**Platte county: Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Our major winter storm is now just hours away. From the National Weather Service: A Blizzard Warning means that severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. The criteria for a blizzard is frequent wind gusts of 35 mph or greater, considerable falling or blowing snow that can reduce visibility to less than 1/4 of a mile for 3 hours or more.Falling & blowing snow with strong 40-45 mph wind gusts and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded stay with your vehicle.

An area of low pressure is forecast to move through central Missouri and will be strengthening as it does so. Rain has already begun to fall this morning. We will quickly changeover to snow before sunrise. Snow will be heavy at times. Winds will also be a major issue, coming from the NNW at 20-30 mph with gusts near 45 mph. The snow should move out by early afternoon.

Total storm accumulations will be a wide swath of 6-10 inches from Highway 36 and north. It is not out of the possibility that a few locations see greater than 10 inches of snow. In Platte county and south, totals will be in the 2-4 inch range.

Behind this system, we stay cool and dry out until more precipitation chances return Thursday.