KQ2 Forecast: A slick Monday morning commute followed by cold temperatures

After a Sunday of heavy snow and blizzard conditions, quiet weather is moving in to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. With the fresh snow pack, temperatures will be bitter cold. Expect lows to be in the teens this morning with partly cloudy skies. Winds will still be gusty from the NNW at 10-15 mph so there could still be blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. Roads are icy and snow packed which will make way for a difficult Monday morning commute if you have to head out. Drive safe & allow extra time!

For Monday and Tuesday, skies will be mostly sunny but temperatures will be very cold. Expect highs to only be in the 20s with wind chills or feels like temperatures in the single digits to 10 degrees. We will go down into the single digits overnight tonight into Tuesday morning, which could break new record lows. Our record low for November 27 is 10 degrees that was set back in 2012.

By Wednesday into the end of the week, we'll rebound back up into the 30s and 40s. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though. Isolated rain showers are possible Thursday. By late Friday night into Saturday, there is another disturbance that could bring rain and/or some snow mixed in to the are but we have plenty of time to watch this system as it develops. Nothing compared to what we just went through on Sunday so that's the good news.