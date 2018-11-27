KQ2 Forecast: Another cold day on Tuesday

After heavy snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Sunday, we saw some sunshine on Monday. On Tuesday skies will remain mostly sunny, but temperatures will still be very cold. Expect highs to only be in the middle to upper 20s. Road conditions have improved but there are still some slick spots.
By Wednesday into the end of the week, we'll rebound back up into the 30s and 40s with partly sunny skies. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though.
By late Friday night into Saturday, there is another disturbance that could bring just rain into the area. But Sunday night into Monday, we could see rain and/or some snow mixed in to the are but we have plenty of time to watch this system as it develops. Nothing compared to what we just went through on Sunday so that's the good news.
